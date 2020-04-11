Kourtney Kardashian addresses pregnancy buzz and her response has left us baffled

Kourtney Kardashian has raised concerns about a plausible addition to her clan after she left a cryptic reply while responding to a fan.



It all started when Kourtney uploaded a photo of herself donning an orange button-up dress which made her tummy bulge out a little.

A fan commented, “You are pregnant." Meanwhile, another one said, “Nope, wish she was."

Kourtney also joined in on the exchange and her comment has left us all wondering.

“Put the blessing out there though," she wrote, adding the praying hands emoji.

The reality TV star has earlier been vocal about giving her three kids, Mason, Penelope and Reign Disick, another sibling.

When she was the rumoured to be expecting in January, Kourtney denied the allegations and said, "No I wish," when asked by a fan if she was expecting.

Her former beau has also expressed the same desire of expanding their family together.