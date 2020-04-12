Coronavirus: NHS urges UK's faith communities to avoid religious gatherings

LONDON: The Deputy Director of National Health Service (NHS) for England has appealed to Britain’s faith communities to avoid religious gatherings and make sure that there are no gatherings during the important Muslim, Jewish and Christian dates these days.

In an interview with this correspondent for The News, Dr Syed Habib Naqvi MBE, Deputy Director of NHS England and NHS Improvement, said he coronavirus is the biggest threat this country has faced in decades and this country is not alone. He said all over the world “we are seeing the devastating impact of this invisible killer”.

He said that Muslim, Christian, and Jewish communities have key festivals during these coming days but it is essential that people do not go out and socialise because the more people that get sick with coronavirus at any one time the harder it is for the NHS to cope – meaning more people are likely to die from the coronavirus, as well as other serious illnesses.

“If we can slow the spread of coronavirus, fewer people will be sick at any one time, and we can protect the NHS’s ability to cope.”

Dr Naqvi said that although it is a little early to see the results of the lockdown, which has entered into fourth week, but there are some early positive signs. He said: “This is not over, we must keep patient with the lockdown, no matter how tempting it may be to go out and meet people. We mustn’t. We need to follow the government guideline: we need to stay at home, protect our NHS and save lives.”

Britain has witnessed the arrival of summer over the last week and the government has urged people to stay indoors.

Dr Naqvi said: “We are enjoying nice weather across the country during this long Easter weekend. But we must not be tempted to go out. By not following the guidelines, we run the huge risk of the virus spreading – more people will become ill and many more can die. This impacts our health services.

“During this difficult time for the country, we recognise the extreme disruption the necessary actions are having on people’s lives, their businesses, their jobs, and the nation’s economy. And that’s why we have produced a huge and unprecedented programme of support both for workers and for business, and we’ll do everything we can to ensure people can pay their bills, stay in their home and put food on their table.”

Dr Naqvi said that NHS workers are trying to deal with a huge crisis with limited resources.

He added: “In dealing with this unprecedented challenge, what everyone must recognise is that our NHS – like any health service around the world – only has a limited number of doctors, nurses, and specialist equipment. This means it can only deal with so many sick people at once. We are opening field hospitals across the country to cope with the additional numbers of coronavirus patients if needed. But again the message is clear: if we follow the guidelines by staying at home, we can ease the pressure from our NHS and our NHS staff.”