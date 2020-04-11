Priyanka Chopra says will help kids adjust to new classroom environment amid virus crisis

Priyanka Chopra on Saturday announced to help children who are trying to adjust to virtual classroom amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Taking to Instagram, the Indian born actress shared a video message and announced her plan.

"In this crazy time right now it is so important for people to come together as a community and help out where they can. Youth empowerment and success in education have been two causes so close to my heart always," she said.

She further said,"I am working with my partners at JBL to provide headphone for children in Los Angeles who are currently adapting to the new virtual class room.

We are all going to get through this together".











