Britney Spears doesn't agree with what critics think of Robert DowneyJr's 'Dolittle'

Pop singer Britney Spears has showered praises on Robert Downey Jr's film "Dolittle" which failed to impress critics earlier this year.

Taking to Instagram the "Toxic" singer shared a lengthy post praising "Dolittle" and Robert's performance.



The actor reposted her post with a caption that read: "Quarantine activities: 1. Listen to Britney 2. Listen to Britney.

Here what the pop icon said about the film: “This movie is a must see! Robert Downey Jr is so genuine you fall in love with him. The animal characters are hilarious and there seems to be a Special Tone throughout the whole movie which I find hard to find these days.

If you watch this movie and you're as enamored as I was with his jackets and clothing. Don’t get lost like I did just remember he’s a man who can speak to animals and he’s brilliant! Pss… how long has it been since you’ve seen what you’ve wanted to see. I can’t even count how many movies I’ve watched in this quarantine so far!” she concluded. Reacting to the generous reviews.



