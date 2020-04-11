Prince Harry, Meghan's son Archie 'on his way to walking'

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle recently moved to Los Angeles after ending their roles as senior members of the British royal family.

The couple has an 11-year-old son Archie together , who according to a royal expert, is desperate to talk.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, Katie Nicholl said: "I spoke to someone who had been sent a video of Archie a few weeks back. He said that he is super cute and a really, really happy little boy. He's burbling and sort of desperate to talk, but certainly already mastered cruising and is well on his way to walking. He may even be walking already. I was told very cute, very, very happy, and very confident little boy."

Harry and Meghan stopped their royal duties at the end of the March as they carve out “a progressive new role”, mainly based in North America, where they aim to finance themselves.

Meghan, 38, has previously appeared in TV shows and films, such as “Horrible Bosses”, but achieved the greatest fame for her part as 'Rachel Zane' in the ongoing “Suits" legal series.

She married Harry, sixth-in-line to the British throne, in May 2018 in a lavish ceremony at Windsor Castle.