Salman Khan lauded for sending essential food items for daily wage workers

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has won the hearts of everyone for sending ration to daily wage workers besides providing them cash amount.



Salman Khan has announced to support over 25,000 daily wage earners, who have been badly affected by the coronavirus lockdown. For this, the Dabangg actor has received account details of 16,000.

According to some reports, Khan has started sending money to the account numbers he has received.

Besides this, Salman has sent food essentials for them. The pictures of this was shared by Salman’s friend Baba Siddiqui on his twitter handle.

Sidiqui wrote, “Thank you @BeingSalmanKhan @tweetbeinghuman for joining us in our fight against #CoronaVirus and making sure no one sleeps hungry!”

He shared the photos and wrote, “Thank you @beingsalmankhan @tweetbeinghuman for your generous contribution towards the daily wage workers. You are always one step ahead of everybody when it comes to helping people and you have proved that yet again.”

Currently, the Radhe actor is stuck at his Panvel farmhouse with his family.