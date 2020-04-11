Six deaths recorded in Sindh in past 24 hours: CM Murad

KARACHI: In a video message issued Saturday afternoon, Chief Minister Sindh Murad Ali Shah said the province had recorded six deaths in the last 24 hours, taking the provincial tally to 28.

The CM Sindh noted that on April 11, there were 104 positive cases reported within just a 24-hour period.

“We have recorded 104 cases in the province, which is an increase of 20 per cent,” he said, describing it as the ‘highest average [daily increase] in the world’.

He said that the new cases have taken the tally in the province to 1,318.

“We have given orders for stricter measures in Malir,” Shah said, while noting that cases were also rising in Hyderabad, forcing the authorities to enforce stricter measures.

The CM noted that the situation regarding the curbing of the disease is deteriorating and the reason is lapses from the public’s side in following orders.

“A stricter lockdown is our need at the moment,” he added.

The province has been observing a strict lockdown since the middle of March, with the provincial government recently having extended the lockdown until April 14.

Last week, Sindh Education Minister Saeed Ghani said lockdown rules may be revised on April 14, paving the way for a little leniency.

In a statement, Ghani explained that the rules would be relaxed so that some sectors will be given conditional permission to resume operations.

As of Saturday, the total number of virus cases in Pakistan has surpassed 4,000, with more than 70 deaths reported so far.