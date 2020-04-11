Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari reveals her thoughts on productivity during quarantine

Bollywood stars have been forced to adjust to the change in world affairs in their unique ways and Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari is no exception.

With COVID-19 causing a lockdown worldwide, Ashwiny was asked about how the pandemic ended up changing the regular course of her life.

During a conversation with the Times of India, she was quoted saying, “Home quarantine is like a silent meditation course. We feel uncomfortable for the first three days then without any option left the mind starts adjusting to the environment and the anxiousness settles in. It gets used to the moments.”

She went on to say, “Every day in India and as the world goes through an unpredictable pandemic shift, it has thought me to be more focussed and find happiness in the smallest of things. Life is very unpredictable. Making plans won’t take us anywhere; living today will bring us joy.”

With this new change, Ashwiny has tweaked her work, “As creatives who write, we are used to working from home. Most of my work happens from home and I am most comfortable being a homebody. I rarely step out otherwise also. Home is my comfort zone. Shoot/meeting, yes have been pushed. We still try having some FaceTime meetings and writing with our writers happens on FaceTime too.”