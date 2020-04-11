Kate Middleton is 'machine-made' and lacks the 'magic' and 'charm' of Diana: critics

Kate Middleton has with time become one of the most cherished and revered female figures around the globe.

However, many are still of the belief that the Duchess of Cambridge has a long way to go before she can reach the same level as her late mother-in-law, Princess Diana.

Paul Burrell, former butler of the late Princess of Wales revealed that while Kate is well-liked by the public over her calm and poised nature, she still doesn’t have the same ‘magic’ as Diana.

“She’s a lovely, lovely girl… But that extra something, which you would call the ‘X-factor’, the magic quality, charisma, it’s not there,” he said in an interview.

“I met Mother Theresa. She had it. Pope John Paul II had it. The Queen has it. Diana certainly had it. Kate doesn’t,” he added.

He went on further to detail how the duchess is ‘lovely’ and adores her husband but still lacks the charm.

Earlier, author Hilary Mantel had also expressed the same views about Kate as she dubbed her as ‘machine-made’.