Hamza Ali Abbasi shows off his juggling skills in self-isolation

Former Pakistani actor Hamza Ali Abbasi flaunted his juggling skills in self-isolation amid the coronavirus pandemic.



The Alif actor and his wife Naimal Khawar are spending quality time in quarantine and have been treating their fans with activities.

Naimal took to Instagram and shared a video clip on her story on Saturday. In the video, Hamza Ali Abbasi could be seen showing off his juggling skills.

She captioned the clip “Quarantine and chill”.

Fans have showered love on his skills.

Earlier, Hamza and Naimal Khawar managed to build a television table in self-isolation.

Taking to Instagram, Naimal shared a video wherein Hamza could be seen making a television table.

She wrote, “After a joint effort, we finally managed to build our television table Staying at home can be fun too.”







