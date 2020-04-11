Sajal Ali on the importance of 'impact' as she shares quote by Nikki Banas

Sharing the quotes of writer Nikki Banas, Pakistani actress Sajal Ali said that it brings us together and reminds us that we are more similar than we are different.



The Alif actress took to Instagram and shared a verse by Nikki titled ‘Impact’.

“You never really know the true impact you have on those around you. You never know how much someone needed that smile you gave them. You never know how much your kindness turned someone’s entire life around. You never know how much someone needed that long hug or deep talk. So don’t wait to be kind. Don’t wait for someone else to be kind first. Don’t wait for better circumstances or for someone to change. Just be kind, because you never know how much someone needs it.”

The endearing post of the actress has won the hearts of her fans on social media.



Earlier, Sajal Ali, who is in self-isolation amid the coronavirus outbreak, shared throwback photos on the photo-video sharing platform.