Karisma Kapoor recalls daughter Samaira’s interest in movies and ‘experimentation’

With her comeback through the web show Mentalhood around the corner, Karisma Kapoor spoke at length during an interview, and even touched base on the topic of her daughter’s future.

During her interview with Spotboye, Karisma Kapoor stated, “That’s not true. My daughter and her group of friends are interested in films through all aspects of movies, so whether it will be behind the scenes or in front of the camera I still do not know. They are just experimenting now and learning the ropes. So right now there are no such plans per se. Above all, Samaira is very young and still in school. This whole project is like an extra-curricular activity.”

The actor stated that Samaira is free to make her career choice on her own terms, “will never over-encourage or under-encourage her”. She added, “I do back my children in their decisions. My philosophy is ‘believe in yourself and do things which make you happy.”