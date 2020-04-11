One Direction to reunite for 10th anniversary, but would Zayn Malik bury the hatchet?

It looks like in the midst of these tumultuous and distressing times, One Direction fans may be in store for some good news.

Word on the street is that the boyband is brewing up a surprise for their heartbroken fans who haven’t seen the group together since the past four years.

While talking to The Sun, Liam Payne revealed that owing to social distancing, he now has been catching up with his old pals, with all the extra time on his hands.

With the year 2020 marking the band’s completion of a decade since they first got together on X-Factor, special plans are also on the cards to mark their big anniversary.

“There's a number of different things that we are all working on to try and make happen and people are forwarding emails around. But more than anything it's just been a real good time for us to connect together again,” said Liam.

While it was revealed that a reunion may be in the works, fans were still left wondering whether Zayn Malik would be part of it or not, given the beef the Pillow Talk singer has with his former bandmates.

On the other hand, speaking about Harry Styles and his soaring success, Liam said: "I think he's really found his sound at the moment which is a joy to watch."