Fakhr-e-Alam’s special message for Muslims amid coronavirus pandemic

Pakistani singer and host Fakhr-e-Alam has shared a special message for Muslims across the world amid the coronavirus outbreak.



Fakhr took to Twitter and wrote, “Allah is everywhere....He hears your prayers no matter where you pray from.”

He further said, “If you are a true believer an honest Muslim, your Namaz will be heard by Allah even if you offer it at home.”

The singer added, “Remember He knows what is in everyone’s heart.”

He also urged his fans to stay home and stay safe amid the coronavirus pandemic. “#StayHomeStaySafe”.

The netizens have appreciated Fakhr for this tweet.