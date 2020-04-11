Ariana Grande sends love to Florence Pugh, reveals why her love life is now strictly private

Vocal powerhouse Ariana Grande’s love life has been out in the open for as long as we can remember, but things seem to be changing of late.

The Thank U, Next crooner was reported last month to be in a relationship with real estate agent Dalton Gomez but unlike most of her past paramours, this one was kept secret.

The singer had shared but later deleted a post by actor Florence Pugh where the actor had detailed the abuse she has received over her relationship with Zach Braff.

"I am 24 years old. I do not need you to tell me who I should and should not love. And I would never in my life ever, ever tell anyone who they can and cannot love. It is not your place. And really, it has nothing to do with you. So if those rules are something that you do not like, then please unfollow me because the abuse that you throw at him is abuse that you’re throwing at me,” Pugh had said in the video.

The video was shared by Grande on her Instagram Story where she also opened up about how she has also been at the receiving end of hateful comments which have pushed her into becoming a more private person.



"Beautifully worded and deeply appreciated. Sharing special, personal life things that make u happy on the internet can be truly traumatic. I know I’ve taken a step back from doing so to protect my loved ones and myself but I just wanted to share this and let u know how perfectly u expressed this and how appreciated u are for doing so @florencepugh,” Grande wrote in a now-deleted Story.

She went on to further quote Pugh: "'Being hateful is not trendy.' 'I do not need you to tell me who I should and should not love and I would never in my life tell anyone who they can or can not love. It is not your place and has nothing to do with you.' I screamed."



