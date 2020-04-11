Plane carrying medical supplies from China reaches Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: Another plane carrying medical aid from China arrived in Islamabad on Saturday, the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) said.

According to chairman NDMA, the supplies, that include 59 ventilators, about 936kg of surgical masks, protective suits, safety lenses, thermometers, and 1720 kg of unstitched cloth for surgical gowns, will be distributed to all provinces accordingly.

Speaking to the media, Chairman NDMA Lt General Mohammad Afzal stated that the consignment that arrived on Saturday was received by Minister of Climate Change Zartaj Gul at Islamabad International Airport.

He also said that Pakistan had the capacity to test virus patients across the country for another 75 days. "The supply of goods that arrived from China will be sent out to all small-scale hospitals in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and other provinces," he said.

The chairman went on to say that all supplies were purchased on the finances allocated by the federal government, and no provincial funds were used for the procurement of the medical relief equipment. “Army chief has also ensured testing facility in 11 army laboratories," he informed reporters.

Another shipment of resources from China was received by NDMA on Friday. The consignment included medical equipment such as PCR testing kits, mobile X-ray machines, Chinese KN95 masks, disposable medical masks and water-impermeable surgical gowns.