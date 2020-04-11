Taapsee Pannu: ‘I didn’t copy paste my bank receipt doesn’t mean that I’m not donating’

While many Bollywood celebrities are stepping forward during these testing times of the coronavirus pandemic to help those in need publicly, many A-listers are keeping mum about their donations.

Taapsee Pannu had been one such B-Town star facing flak over not doing her part to battle the infectious disease and the repercussions that have come with it, turning life upside down for many.

Speaking out about that, the Pink actor addressed the issue during an interview with Hindustan Times, saying charity is a personal choice.

“I’ve done my bit for my personal satisfaction and not for attention. Charity is a personal choice and shouldn’t be peer pressure,” she said.

“Those who talk about how much they have donated to encourage others is again a personal choice. As it is we get so much attention and love for the work we do as actors. So when I payback, I don’t want to announce it,” she added.

She also revealed the negative comments that came her way as people assumed she had done nothing for the relief of all those suffering.

“I got trolled for this as well and people wrote nasty things and say that she didn’t do anything. Just because I didn’t announce or make a big article about it or I didn’t copy paste my bank receipt doesn’t mean that I’m not doing it. I did it for my personal satisfaction, all this name-calling isn’t going to affect me.”