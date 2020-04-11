Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh suffering from ‘hypersomnia’

Bollywood’s ultimate power couple, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone never fail to serve major couples as they keep their fans constantly in the loop about their love life and how they spend time together at home.

The two seem to be at it again as Deepika recently took a jab at not just her husband but herself as well after diagnosing herself as well as Ranveer with Hypersomnia.

The Padmaavat actor shared an Uber Facts screenshot on her Instagram that read: “‘Hypersomnia’ is a condition where a person can sleep for 12 to 15 hours but still wake up feeling tired.”

Sharing it on her Instagram Story, Deepika wrote: "Hmmmm... Sounds very familiar! #Me @RanveerSingh.”

She had earlier taken a dig at Ranveer’s sleeping schedule as well as she shared a fact that said cats sleep for 20 hours with Deepika adding: "So now Ranveer Singh is a cat?"