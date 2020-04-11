Jacqueline Fernandez and Covid-19 survivor share myths and facts about the virus

Several of Bollywood's biggest names have been utilizing their massive following in light of the coronavirus outbreak, to keep the spirits alive and spread awareness about the perils of the infectious disease.

Jacqueline Fernandez during a live session invited over Covid-19 patient Rita Bachkaniwala, who was the first to get diagnosed with the infectious disease in Surat.

During the Instagram Live session, the two busted myths about the virus while Rita detailed her journey of battling the disease.

“From my symptoms, doctors say I might have contracted it from airport or airplane. Places are infected. When I landed in India on 14, I had no symptoms - no cough no temperature at airport and later, I had a temperature on February 16. I called the helpline and was advised to take the test,” Rita said.

Jacqueline took the discussion forward asking Rita what one should do after they start showing symptoms.

“Self isolation is the first thing you do. I did not meet my parents and did everything by myself. That’s how they were not infected. I had symptoms and decided to go to the hospital. The hospital had all facilities - isolation ward, AC, bathroom, heater for hot water inside my room. There was also a small balcony kind of place where I could take a walk,” she responded.

She also revealed if the treatment had been a painful process. “Breathlessness happens when it spreads. I reported promptly and my infection was detected when it was still only in the throat. It had not reached the lungs till then. I did experience oxygen shortage which caused a lot of fatigue,” she said.

Upon being asked to address those who feel ‘depressed’ staying indoors, Rita said: “You are not stuck inside, you are safe inside.”

Speaking about her chat with Rita, later to Hindustan Times, Jacqueline said: “I love the fact that officials have actually been there for the people who are suffering and who have contracted it. A lot of people are scared of it like they are scared that it’ll be the end of the world if they get it but they don’t get it that there are specialists out there to take care.”