Shah Rukh Khan, wife Gauri tied the knot thrice: Find out

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan are one of the most beloved couples of Bollywood.

While, many people know that the two are happily married since three decades, what they don't know is how many times SRK and Gauri said 'I do.'

According to information sourced from a news portal, the pair first registered for a court marriage.

Then on August 26, 1991 they tied the knot in a traditional nikkah ceremony, because of SRK's Muslim roots.

Because their marriage was an inter-religious one, SRK and Gauri then had a third Hindu wedding, which bound them together as husband and wife forever.

The last ceremony took place on October 25, 1991.

Shah Rukh and Gauri share three kids together, sons Aryan and AbRam and daughter Suhana, who often breaks the internet with her stunning pictures that go viral instantly.