Prince Charles, wife Camilla celebrate 15th anniversary after coronavirus scare

Prince Charles and his wife Camilla celebrated their 15th wedding anniversary, after the Duke of Wales started showing signs of recovery from the coronavirus.

The couple took to their official Clarence House Instagram account and posted a picture together with their pets.

“Ahead of The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall’s 15th wedding anniversary tomorrow, we are sharing this photo of Their Royal Highnesses with The Duchess’s dogs Bluebell and Beth,” the royals captioned the image.





Prince Charles was diagnosed with COVID-19 late last month.

The heir to the British throne had experienced “mild symptoms” and was self-isolating at his Burnham home in Scotland. Charles was out of self-isolation a week later, per reports.