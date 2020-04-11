US singer Pink recalls horrific coronavirus experience, calls it ‘scariest thing’

American singer Pink has come forth revealing her experience with the deadly coronavirus, calling it the scariest thing that ever happened in her life.

In her first public appearance since she tested positive for the virus, Pink detailed her emotions in an interview with Ellen DeGeneres.

She told Ellen that her son Jameson was the first to contract the virus. Shortly after, she also began showing the symptoms.

“I never had what they tell you to look for." She explained, "At a certain point around March 18, March 19, March 20, when his fever was staying and going up. I woke up in the middle of the night and couldn't breathe."

Pink then revealed how things took an ugly turn when her three-year-old son began to throw up, complained of "chest pains" and had difficulty breathing.

She added, "Thats the point where you are just kind of like, ok are we going to the hospital? Like what are we doing right now? Because this is the scariest thing I've ever ever been through in my whole life."