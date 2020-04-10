Public holidays extended to April 18: KP govt notification

PESHAWAR: The government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has announced to extend the public holidays from April 13 to April 18, 2020, a notification issued Friday by the Relief Rehabilitation & Settlement Department read.



According to the provincial department, the notification to extend the holidays comes in continuation to those prior ones on March 23 and April 3. However, the measures "shall NOT apply to essential services", it added.

As of reporting time, the KP province has registered at least 620 patients of coronavirus and almost two dozen people have died of the deadly virus.

