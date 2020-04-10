Chinese government issues advisory for animals that can be used as meat

In the wake of the coronavirus, which is suspected to have spread through animals, the Chinese government has published a fresh list of livestock that could be used as meat, CNN reported Friday.

According to the notification issued, the animals fit for being used as meat include pigs, chickens, cows, sheep, and “special livestock” such as several species of alpaca ostriches, and deer.

“Two species of fox, raccoons and minks can be kept as livestock but not for their meat,” the report published by CNN said.

The notification does not shed light upon the consumption of pangolins and bats — the animals suspected by scientists of being the origin of the pandemic. Dogs have also not been included in the list.

"With the progress of human civilization and the public's concern and preference for animal protection, dogs have evolved from traditional livestock to companion animals," said a notification explaining the draft.

"They are generally no longer regarded as livestock in the rest of the world. It is not advisable to list them under livestock or poultry in China,” it added.

“The draft has still yet to be finalised and the public has until May 8 to provide feedback,” CNN added.