Amitabh Bachchan shows concern of losing his eyesight

Veteran Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan has shared his concerns of losing eyesight with the fans saying ‘blindness is on its way’.



The Badla actor expressed these concerns over his official blog post recently.

Bachchan writes, “The eyes they see blurred images .. the vision reads double and for some days now I reconciled myself to the fact that blindness is on its way , to add to the million other medical problems that invest in me ..

But then .. today .. thought of those early years when Ma used to take the edge of the sari, the ‘pallu’ , make a soft round ball with it , blow into it to make it warm and place it on the eye .. and BAM ! problem solved ..”.

He further says “So followed that .. hot watered a hand towel and placed it on the eyes .. spoke to the doc and followed his instruction of putting in prescribed eye drops every hour .. reassured me that I was not going blind - that there was far too much time being spent in front of the computer .. the eyes were tired .. thats all ..”