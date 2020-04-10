Sonam Kapoor makes chocolate walnut cake amid coronavirus lockdown

Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor, who is spending her quality time with family in New Delhi, made chocolate walnut cake today.



The Neerja actress took to Instagram and shared the photo from her kitchen. She wrote, “Made chocolate walnut cake today.”

She further said, “I had run out of chocolate and @fortunegourmetindia sent me some amazing quality chocolate.”

“Thanks so much @missdevi for organising. Love you,” she further added.



Sonam has been treating her fans with adorable photos and videos from the self-isolation.

The actress recently cooked lunch for the family and missed her sister Rhea Kapoor.

She added while tagging sister Rhea, “When this is all over, I want to cook with her for our friends.”