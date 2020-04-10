Sara Ali Khan highlights differences, similarities in her past and present avatars

Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan, who is a fitness inspiration for millions of fans, shared a collage of two pictures and highlighted the similarities and differences between her present and the past.



The Simmba actress shed several kilos of weight and transformed herself before making a debut in the Bollywood.

Sara Ali Khan highlighted the differences and similarities between two different avatars of herself in the photo caption.

The Love Aaj Kal actress wrote, “Something’s never change... literally! Throw (back) to smaller Sara(in some ways- same pose, same expression, same conviction.”

She added, “p.s I know I look like a creepy kid that could justify fright but kindly ignore the devilish expression and look beyond at my consistent continuity #flashbackfriday #freakyfriday.”



Sara’s major physical transformation has left numerous inspired and in awe.

On the work front, Sara Ali Khan was last seen in Love Aaj Kal opposite Kartik Aaryan. The film hit the screens on Valentine’s Day but failed to impress the audience.