Tiger Shroff’s double flip throwback video wins hearts

Indian actor Tiger Shroff has shared a throwback video from the self-isolation amid coronavirus lockdown and the video has taken the internet by storm.



In the video, Tiger could be seen nailing a double flip in the gym with his boys.

The Baaghi actor shared the video on Instagram with a caption “Little pleasures of life...my boys and i celebrating my first double landing.”.

The video has won the hearts of Shroff’s fans.



On the work front, the actor was last seen in Baaghi 3 opposite Shraddha Kapoor. The film hit the screens on March 5.

The film was running in the cinemas when the coronavirus pandemic hit the world.