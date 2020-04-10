Tiger Shroff’s double flip throwback video wins hearts

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Indian actor Tiger Shroff has shared a throwback video from the self-isolation amid coronavirus lockdown and the video has taken the internet by storm.
In the video, Tiger could be seen nailing a double flip in the gym with his boys.
The Baaghi actor shared the video on Instagram with a caption “Little pleasures of life...my boys and i celebrating my first double landing.”.
The video has won the hearts of Shroff’s fans.
On the work front, the actor was last seen in Baaghi 3 opposite Shraddha Kapoor. The film hit the screens on March 5.
The film was running in the cinemas when the coronavirus pandemic hit the world.
