Kareena Kapoor loves ‘the way actresses nowadays congratulate and praise one another’

Kareena Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are not shy to showcase a close bond, in an industry that has received a bad rep over the years.

During her radio show, What Women Want, Kareena Kapoor admitted to having thoughts around working with Alia Bhatt.

She was quoted as saying, “I think working with Alia in Udta Punjab was sisterhood. In fact, her role was so powerful that actually I was like, ‘This is epic.’ Not for once did I ever flinch or think that should I do the film or not. I said I’ll be like the perfect foil to it. We just did the film together.”

Kareena explained how female actors are currently coming out in support of each other, and in the current day and age, she no longer hesitates in complimenting her colleagues on having giving good performances. “There is one thing that I love about social media. I like the way actresses nowadays congratulate and praise one another on their work, and sometimes even share each other’s work. I think that’s huge.”

Kareena concluded by saying, “I do make it a point to message my fellow female actors when I like their work. The last female colleague who I sent a message of support was...of course, I have sent messages to Alia or Katrina (Kaif) or whenever I genuinely like somebody’s work.”