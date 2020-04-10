Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s wholesome Easter plans with Archie will leave you gushing

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are busy prepping for Archie’s very first Easter celebrations and it appears they are pulling out all the stops.

According to Hello magazine however, they will not be hosting any grand celebrations due to the pandemic. The family of three plan to host Easter in their private estate out in LA.

Currently it is unclear whether Doria Ragland, Meghan’s mom will be able to join in on the celebrations due to the lockdown, however E-News reports that the couple are FaceTiming on a daily basis for Archie has been "loving doing FaceTime playdates with other small children they have in their lives.”

That is not to say however that Meghan is not still in the adjusting phase, “Like everyone, they [Meghan, Harry, and Archie] are adjusting to [social distancing], being cautious and safe,” the source said of their day-to-day routine.

Archie is “teething and is a happy baby. I’m sure he is happy to be in the California sunshine.”