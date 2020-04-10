Salman Khan enjoys breakfast with his ‘love’ in self-isolation: Check Out

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has shared a video from his Panvel farmhouse, where the actor is in self-isolation with nephew Nirvaan Khan.



Salman took to Instagram and shared the video to surprise his fans.

In the video, Salman Khan could be seen feeding his horse grass and also eating it himself as well.

The Dabangg actor captioned the video “breakfast with my love...”.

While enjoying the breakfast, Salman could be heard saying, "It's damn good."

The video has gone viral on the internet and it has won the hearts of the fans of Salman Khan.



Earlier, Salman thanked the people for making coronavirus lockdown effective across the country.

The Bharat actor took to Instagram and shared pictures of empty street and closed graveyard in Mumbai and wrote, “Wah ! Thank u for listening n understanding the gravity of this situation the country is in.”

Salman Khan also prayed for the everyone saying “God bless n protect each n every 1 . .#IndiaFightsCorona.”

