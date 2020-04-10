Meghan Markle reportedly working on projects outside of royal bubble for years

Meghan Markle’s elephant movie is coming out shortly and there have been concerns surrounding her Hollywood projects, while still being fully employed as a working royal.

According to a report by PEOPLE, Vanessa Berlowitz opened up on working on the film alongside the former royal. In regards to Meghan, Berlowitz stated, “She was absolutely intrigued by the elephants and transfixed, especially by the female empowerment side.”

“How important the matriarchs are to the story; it really is all about female leadership. It’s a different form of power—it’s about consensual leadership. It’s also very inclusive, as well—very contemporary. She was absolutely fascinated by that," he added.

Meghan was chosen to voice the movie soon after her voice was tested based off of voice samples from her previous speeches, as well as other online footage.

"She had done United Nations women’s speeches, and they just worked great," said Mark Linfield, who is one of the directors in charge of direction.