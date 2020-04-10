Boxer Amir Khan urges Pakistani, UK celebrities to help people amid coronavirus outbreak

British Pakistani boxer Amir Khan has urged high profile UK and Pakistani celebrities and sportsmen/women to do their bit in helping the people amid coronavirus pandemic.



The former world champion took to Twitter and wrote, “I urge high profile UK & Pakistan celebrities & sportsmen/women to do their bit in helping the people.”

He said, “The country supports you all when your on the sports field, stage & big screen. Don’t hide, come out and do your bit!”

“You all have the power to help #Donthide #weneedyou,” Amir further said.

Amir Khan has announced to donate Rs40 million to Pakistan to help fight the novel coronavirus.

Khan also offered to use his Islamabad boxing academy as a quarantine for the coronavirus patients.