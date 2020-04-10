close
Fri Apr 10, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

World

Web Desk
April 10, 2020

Boxer Amir Khan urges Pakistani, UK celebrities to help people amid coronavirus outbreak

World

Web Desk
Fri, Apr 10, 2020
Boxer Amir Khan urges Pakistani, UK celebrities to help people amid coronavirus outbreak

British Pakistani boxer Amir Khan has urged high profile UK and Pakistani celebrities and sportsmen/women to do their bit in helping the people amid coronavirus pandemic.

The former world champion took to Twitter and wrote, “I urge high profile UK & Pakistan celebrities & sportsmen/women to do their bit in helping the people.”

He said, “The country supports you all when your on the sports field, stage & big screen. Don’t hide, come out and do your bit!”

“You all have the power to help #Donthide #weneedyou,” Amir further said.

Amir Khan has announced to donate Rs40 million to Pakistan to help fight the novel coronavirus.

Khan also offered to use his Islamabad boxing academy as a quarantine for the coronavirus patients.

Latest News

More From World