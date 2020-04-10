Kate Middleton spending lockdown in the kitchen with George, Charlotte, Louis

Kate Middleton and Prince Harry, similar to numerous families across the globe practicing social distancing together, are busy keeping their little ones entertained.

Currently, Kate and William are held up in their estate in the country with Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis.

According to a source close to US Weekly, “Kate bakes and decorates cakes with the kids [on] the weekend to keep them entertained.”

"The kitchen is always a complete mess by the end of it, but it’s all part of the fun—that’s how Kate sees it. They also enjoy gardening together and planting seeds," it added.

Another source also revealed, “Kate is mainly in charge of the home-schooling and playtimes, but William is also very involved too. He teaches them lessons and organizes games.”

While their kids are enjoying quality time with bonding exercises, “Kate counts her blessings that the kids get on so well. George has been helping Charlotte with her gymnastics and they’ll spend hours practicing cartwheels, headstands and other moves together. Louis tries to join in too!”