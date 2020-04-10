Kriti Kharbanda shares her thoughts on the ‘terrifying’ COVID-19 scare

Kriti Kharbanda has been rather on the fence in regards to her health for the last couple of months.

In recent months, Kriti revealed that she felt absolutely terrified, when she began showcasing flu symptoms because she thought it spelled the possible onset of the coronavirus.

During conversations with Mumbai Mirror, Kriti revealed that she had begun to experience those symptoms soon after landing back home from an international flight.

She stated, “I thought it best not to mingle given the symptoms. I was terrified I had contracted the virus but since test kits were not available in the country back then and I did not have a fever, the doctors advised me to distance myself and monitor my symptoms. I was paranoid for the first three days, then, I started to feel better.”