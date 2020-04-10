Salman Khan thanks people for making lockdown effective

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has thanked the people for making coronavirus lockdown effective across the country.



The Bharat actor took to Instagram and shared pictures of empty street and closed graveyard in Mumbai and wrote, “Wah ! Thank u for listening n understanding the gravity of this situation the country is in.”

Salman Khan also prayed for the everyone saying “God bless n protect each n every 1 . .#IndiaFightsCorona.”

Salman Khan, who is also in self-isolation with nephew, has urged the people to stay home amid the coronavirus lockdown.



He has also announced to support the B-town’s 25,000 daily wage workers who had been badly affected by the coronavirus lockdown.

According to reports, Khan has started transferring money to the daily wage workers after he received the bank account details of over 16,000.