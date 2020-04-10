Taapsee Pannu showers arch-rival Kangana Ranaut with praise, calls her ‘big name’

Taapsee Pannu has made an attempt at burying the hatchet with Kangana Ranaut as she recently came forth singing praises of her.



The actress called Kangana a big name, while comparing the success of her own film Thappad to the actress’s women-oriented movies.

In an interview with Mumbai Mirror, Taapsee said, “Deepika (Padukone) and Kangana (Ranaut)—whose women-centric films, Chhapaak and Panga, released this year—are big names. We never thought that Thappad would match or surpass their collections, more so since films on acid attack survivors and a mother reviving her career don’t divide the audience. It is a huge validation for everyone involved.”

Taapsee further added, “It’s scary when critics declare you are in top form after every film. Where do you go from there? The graph should always keep climbing because once you reach the top, you have nowhere to go except down. Praise can go to your head, though mine is firmly placed on my shoulders.”

According to analysts, Chhapaak made a business of about 55 crores, while Panga collected 50 crores.

Taapsee’s Thappad minted 45 crores worldwide.