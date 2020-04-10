Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's website hijacked by trolls redirecting it to 'Gold Digger'

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s official website of their newly-found Archewell charity was hijacked by trolls, who are re-directing it to a video of Kanye West’s song Gold Digger.

Netizens searching for http://www.archewellfoundation.com were getting re-directed to a page containing Kanye West’s famed song featuring Jamie Foxx.

According to international media outlets, this happened because the former royals had failed to register the domain of the charity’s website.

An eagle-eyed fan had observed, "Uh oh. As of 7 April, if you enter in archewellfoundation.com in your browser, it actually links to Kanye West's Gold Digger video on YouTube."

Meanwhile, another one said, “Whoever did this on Meghan's and Harry's website is a genius."

The former Duke and Duchess of Sussex, after moving to Los Angeles, announced a charity named after their son Archie, earlier this week.

“To do something of meaning, to do something that matters. Archewell is a name that combines an ancient word for strength and action, and another that evokes the deep resources we each must draw upon. We look forward to launching Archewell when the time is right," said a statement from them.