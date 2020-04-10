Liam Hemsworth’s ladylove Gabriella Brooks, ex-wife Miley Cyrus poles apart: Find out

Liam Hemsworth was in a 10-year relationship with his ex-wife Miley Cyrus and the two had quite a dreamy love story.

The couple got hitched together after almost a decade of whirlwind romance. However, their fairytale love story came to an end when they filed for divorce and parted ways.

Liam has since then been dating Gabriella Brooks, who seems to have stark differences with Miley Cyrus.

A source close to Entertainment Tonight said Gabriella is the exact opposite of Miley Cyrus.

Firstly, the ladylove gets along really well with Liam’s parents.

"Liam loved Miley so much but in the back of his mind, he always knew life with her would prove difficult because she never seemed ready to settle down," the source told ET.

While Miley did not have any plans for a longterm commitment, Liam wanted to get married and have kids, and so the two were not on the same page since the beginning, the source added.

This also makes Gabriella different from Miley as the former seems to be in a steady relationship with Liam now.

Last year, Liam told GQ that he hoped to have "10, 15, maybe 20" children with his Miley.

Miley, on the other hand, did not want the same, "She knows how important love and marriage are for him, but she just needed her independence,” the source said.

Moreover, while Liam and Gabriella refrain from PDA, Miley who is dating Cody Simpson right now, are all over social media most of the time.