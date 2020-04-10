Prince William, Kate Middleton employ Harry, Meghan’s former social media manager

Prince William and Kate Middleton have hired Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s former social media manager, reported People.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge employed David Watkins to look after their Kensington Royal social media accounts, as mentioned in his updated LinkedIn page.

David was responsible for successfully running Harry and Meghan’s Sussex Royal page and built an audience of 11.3 million within a span of one year.

The Sussex Royal account still exists, but Harry and Meghan no longer update it, after their decision to step down as senior members of the royal family came earlier this year.

"While you may not see us here, the work continues," read the message from the Sussexes informing about their move.

"Thank you to this community—for the support, the inspiration, and the shared commitment to the good in the world. We look forward to reconnecting with you soon."