Incumbent government faces no threat: President Alvi

"The incumbent government faces no threat and after the forensic report is finalised, more facts will be brought to light," President Arif Alvi said on Thursday.



The president was referring to a report made public by a committee tasked by Prime Minister Imran Khan to probe the recent sugar crisis in the country.



According to the report, senior PTI members including Jahangir Tareen and the brother of Federal Minister for Economic Affairs Khusro Bakhtiar, gained the most from the crisis.

Tareen on Monday, responding to the report, had said that he would challenge the committee investigating the sugar and wheat crises if it holds him responsible.



"The country faced a shortage of wheat and sugar after which the prime minister ordered an inquiry into the matter," said President Alvi.



"This government is not handicapped. It can take several steps," he said, adding that it was crucial to make the sugar probe report public.

The president said that his "opinion is taken into account on important matters" and that he was in contact with the prime minister on a daily basis.



He dismissed any notion of the coronavirus being a "conspiracy".

Talking about the 18th amendment, the president said that with the step, the PTI-led government was able to bring reforms in the health sector in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

'I wanted a more stern lockdown'

President Alvi said that he wanted a more stern coronavirus lockdown, as the number of cases across Pakistan continue to rise rapidly.



Reassuring the public, he asked the people to refrain from panic buying, saying that food items were available in abundant quantity in the country.

Criticising India, he said that even when an event takes place in Assam, India blames Pakistan for the mishap.

Lamenting over the current situation in the Parliament, he said that the law makers were not on a single page to do legislation.



The president also refuted claims of him receiving a summary to dissolve the Assembly.



