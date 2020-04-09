Eminem offers free subscription to 'Shade 45' amid coronavirus pandemic

As the coronavirus continues to wreak havoc on the US and parts of Europe, more and more celebrities are coming forward to offer support.

While some of them are making mask donations and raising funds for those in need, others are holding live parties to entertain people during lockdowns.

US rapper Eminem on Wednesday stepped in and announced a free subscription to his SiriusXM radio station "Shade 45" amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Slim Shady stepped in after several other celebrities came forward to help people by donating masks, rations and hosting live parties on social media.

Taking to Twitter, Marshall Mathers wrote, "The @Shade45 crew can help keep you sane,".

"Right now, you get Shade 45 for free, along with full @SIRIUSXM access!” he tweeted. The Detroit rapper also shared a link for his fans.



