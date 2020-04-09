Kylie Jenner rocking the title of the world’s youngest ‘self-made’ billionaire

At the age of 21 last year, Kylie was dubbed the youngest ‘self-made’ billionaire in the world, according to a report by Forbes.

With the newest report, it is estimated that Kylie’s current net worth sits at around $1 billion. In this new report, Forbes also noted that there are nine other billionaires under 30 out of which, seven of whom are heirs, with claims to other family fortunes.

Previously, when Kylie was dubbed a ‘self-made’ billionaire, there was a large amount of debate that sparked as a result of the publishing. Many pointed out that Kylie comes from a rich and influential family, and hence the title is misleading.

Kylie has defended her title on two separate, previous occasions, the first was during an interview with Paper magazine, where she stated, "The self-made thing is true," Kylie stated, for her parents had "cut her off at the age of 15."

"My parents told me I needed to make my own money, it's time to learn how to save and spend your own money, stuff like that," she explained. "What I'm trying to say is I did have a platform, but none of my money is inherited."

A month after that, she spoke once more to Interview Germany, stating, "There’s really no other word to use other than self-made because that is the truth.”

"That is the category that I fall under. Although, I am a special case because before I started Kylie Cosmetics, I had a huge platform and lots of fans. I did not get money from my parents past the age of 15. I used 100 percent of my own money to start the company, not a dime in my bank account is inherited… and I am very proud of that."