close
Thu Apr 09, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Bollywood

Web Desk
April 9, 2020

Sonakshi Sinha gives an earful to ‘idiots’ abandoning pets during pandemic

Bollywood

Web Desk
Thu, Apr 09, 2020
Sonakshi Sinha is the latest celebrity to step forward lambasting all those who are abandoning their pets

Amidst the COVID-19 pandemic that has strengthened its hold on the globe, many luminaries are stepping forward to not just raise awareness but are also becoming the voice for the voiceless, especially animals.

Sonakshi Sinha is the latest celebrity to step forward lambasting all those who are abandoning their pets during the global pandemic in fear of them transmitting the infectious disease.

“Hearing stories about people abandoning their dogs because they think the virus spreads through them. I have news for you - you are idiots and the only things you should abandon are your ignorance and inhumanity!” she wrote on her Instagram.

Earlier, Alia Bhatt too had urged the public to not mistreat animals during these catastrophic times, as she turned to Instagram, saying: “Since the outbreak of COVID-19 news has been rampant of people abandoning their pets as well as killing or euthanising animals for fear of catching the virus from them.”

“Pet owners—maintain good hygiene, including washing your hands before and after handling animals as well as their food and if you are sick avoid direct contact with them,” she continued.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Alia Bhatt ️ (@aliaabhatt) on

“In the end, we must come out of this crisis stronger than before with our animals - not just as the human race - but as children of the same planet,” she said concluding the post. 

Latest News

More From Bollywood