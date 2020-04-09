Sonakshi Sinha gives an earful to ‘idiots’ abandoning pets during pandemic

Amidst the COVID-19 pandemic that has strengthened its hold on the globe, many luminaries are stepping forward to not just raise awareness but are also becoming the voice for the voiceless, especially animals.

Sonakshi Sinha is the latest celebrity to step forward lambasting all those who are abandoning their pets during the global pandemic in fear of them transmitting the infectious disease.

“Hearing stories about people abandoning their dogs because they think the virus spreads through them. I have news for you - you are idiots and the only things you should abandon are your ignorance and inhumanity!” she wrote on her Instagram.

Earlier, Alia Bhatt too had urged the public to not mistreat animals during these catastrophic times, as she turned to Instagram, saying: “Since the outbreak of COVID-19 news has been rampant of people abandoning their pets as well as killing or euthanising animals for fear of catching the virus from them.”



“Pet owners—maintain good hygiene, including washing your hands before and after handling animals as well as their food and if you are sick avoid direct contact with them,” she continued.

“In the end, we must come out of this crisis stronger than before with our animals - not just as the human race - but as children of the same planet,” she said concluding the post.

