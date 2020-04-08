Jahangir Tareen important member of PTI: Sheikh Rashid

Railways Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmad on Wednesday said that Jahangir Tareen was an important member of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf and that there was no truth to the reports of rifts between him and Prime Minister Imran Khan.

“Jahangir Tareen is an important member of PTI. I don’t think there are differences between him and the prime minister,” Rashid told a press conference.

“PM Imran has made it clear he will not spare those responsible for the sugar and wheat crisis in the country,” Rashid said. “In the past, many had benefited from subsidies provided. When the [forensic] report will be issued on April 25, everything will be in front of everyone.”

Criticising the media, Rashid said the media had forgotten all about the coronavirus pandemic in the country and had instead turned its attention to the wheat and sugar report.

Speaking about the measures taken by the Railways to combat the spread, the minister said they had set up quarantine stations at every station. “It doesn’t seem the lockdown will ease by April 14. If the lockdown ends by then, we will resume 22 trains.”

He added, that he was thankful to the prime minister and finance adviser for the subsidy provided to the railways. Rashid further shared that one case of coronavirus has been detected at a Railway workshop in Mughalpura, where 10,000 labourers work.

“Railways is incurring more than Rs1 billion losses each week,” he added.

In an earlier press conference, the minister had rejected the impression that there were now two groups in the government after the inquiry report became public.

The minister had said whosoever was involved in the sugar and wheat crises should get exemplary punishment.

He also claimed that he first raised the issue of wheat and sugar crisis in the Economic Coordination Council (ECC) and cabinet meeting.

He had added that Asad Umar did not give subsidy to anyone adding that Tareen had warm relations with the prime minister and would remain so.

“The premier playing as the captain and is changing the position of fielders as per the country’s conditions,” he said, adding that the captain could change fielding anytime.