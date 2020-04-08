Yasir Hussain shares thought-provoking Instagram Stories

Pakistani actor Yasir Hussain has shared thought-provoking stories on his Instagram handle amid the coronavirus outbreak.



He wrote, “We fell asleep in one world, and woke up in another. Suddenly Disney is out of magic, Paris in no longer romantic, New York doesn’t stand up anymore, the Chinese wall is no longer a fortress, and Mecca is empty. Hugs and kisses suddenly become weapons, and not visiting parents and friends become an act of love.”

“Suddenly you realize that power, beauty and money are worthless, of love.”

"Suddenly you realize that power, beauty and money are worthless, and can’t get you the oxygen you’re fighting for.”

He went on to say "The world continues its life and it is beautiful, It only out humans in cages. I think it’s sending us a message: “You are not necessary. The air, earth, water and sky without you are fine. When you come back, remember that you are my guests. Not my masters.”

Like other celebrities, Yasir and Iqra Aziz are also in self-isolation amid the coronavirus pandemic.