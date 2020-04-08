Rakul Preet terms Alia Bhatt the best in Bollywood as she gives her take on nepotism

Bollywood actor Rakul Preet has joined the perpetual debate on nepotism in the Indian film industry by reiterating her own struggles.

The actor revealed how star kids do not have chase producers till they are extended an offer, like the rest of the newcomers with no connections have to go about.

Talking to Pinkvilla, she said: “It might take longer and it definitely does take longer. They don’t have to make those calls or messages. We have to keep messaging and hounding people till that one offer or call comes. But at the end, at some point, you have to just keep believing in yourself.”

She went on to further admit that despite Alia Bhatt belonging to a film background, she stands out as one of the best in the industry.

“If you’re only talented, you will last long. If today, people say Alia Bhatt had it easy, I wouldn’t say so. In fact, Alia is amazing and she’s the best actor we have today and she’s proven it. At the same time, you have an Anushka Sharma who is not a filmy kid and is also amazing,” she added.

“If I had to join the army or do something which my dad knows about, he would have given me his advice. And it’s too bad if some big producer is not related to me. It’s fine. Eventually, it’s only talent that takes people ahead,” she continued.