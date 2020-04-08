Jennifer Aniston, Brad Pitt have an ‘unbreakable bond’

Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt’s wedding singer Melissa Etheridge shared her thoughts on the reunion rumours surrounding the ex couple.



But, after 15 years, Brad’s fans hoped of a reunion of the former couples, which seems ever closer as they were seen sharing a kiss and holding hands on the red carpet of the SAG awards.



Even 52 year old Jennifer’s close friend, Courteney Cox, hinted that the former flames should reignite their romance with a cryptic tweet earlier this year.

And it seems Jennifer’s 'Friends' co-star Courteney isn’t the only one who thinks the pair are meant to be.



Brad and Jen’s wedding singer, Melissa Etheridge, has now weighed in on the reunion hopes.

The 58 year old singer-songwriter, who performed at the former husband and wife’s wedding in 2000, is said to be a close pal of the former couple.

Speaking from her home via video link to Andy Cohen on his show, What Watch Happens Live, she called the couple “beautiful”.

Melissa said: “Oh, you know what? I loved Brad and Jen together, they were beautiful.

“I believe they will always remain friends because they're two very special people that can get through anything.

“And I just hope that their friendship lasts, because they share one hell of an unbreakable bond."

Speaking about the time when the couple were together, she said: “Those were the glory days."

Brad and Jen’s wedding singer also threw shade at Brad’s now-ex wife Angelina Jolie, who has reportedly banned Jen from seeing her and Brad’s kids, as she labelled her as “her-whose-name-will-not-be-mentioned”.