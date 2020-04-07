'Meghan Markle wants Angelina Jolie to act as her mentor'

Meghan Markle is reportedly seeking Angelina Jolie's help to achieve her Hollywood dreams , according to reports.

A report in Daily Star said that after voicing Disney+ Elephant documentary, Meghan is keen for a full-scale Hollywood takeover.

It said that the wife of Prince Harry wants Angelina Jolie to act as her mentor.

Quoting an Australian publication, Daily Star reported that the 38-year old Duchess of Sussex has looked up to Angelina Jolie for years.

"It’s an open secret Meghan’s aspired to be like Ange for many years, just like she’s so in awe of Princess Diana," the report quoted an unnamed source as saying.

"Meghan has so much respect for Ange and everything she’s achieved on a personal level as well as professionally," the source further said.

The report then goes on to claim that Angelina Jolie is reportedly also keen to build upon her friendship with Meghan.