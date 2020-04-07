Kajol and Ajay Devgn make surprising revelations about each other

One of B-Town's most adored couples Ajay Devgn and Kajol have been serving marriage goals with their love even 21 years after tying the knot.

And being one of B-Town’s most successful couples, the two have been quite open about how they make their marriage work, with one of the reasons being their polar opposite personalities.

Ajay is now lifting the veil off several facts about their marriage that till now had remained away from the public eye.

Speaking to Mid-Day, Ajay revealed how the media was lied to about how the couple got married.

“There was no proposal! We became friends, and then realised we are seeing each other. One day, we decided to get married. I didn’t want to make a big issue out of my marriage. So, I came out of my bedroom, got married on my terrace, went back to my bedroom!”

Kajol had also during an earlier interview spoken about how their marriage turned out successful and how the coupe remain happy even after 21 years.

“I think our relationship has worked only because I speak a lot and he quietly listens. So the secret to our happily married life is that Ajay doesn’t say much,” she told Pinkvilla.

Ajay also spoke about some annoying habits of his wife during an appearance on Koffee with Karan.

“She used to shop at the Santacruz market. Now it’s all online. If I am home, I see six or seven packages being delivered for her every day. And she will be on her iPad saying, ‘See this is so nice. You know how much it is for? Only 600 rupees,’” he said.

He also admitted that Kajol despite being a big movie star is quite low maintenance.

“She’s very low maintenance. I really don’t know what to gift her for her birthdays. She doesn’t want anything. So every year, I pick a car and tell her ‘Baby, your car is getting old. I am buying you a new one’,” he said.